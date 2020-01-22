Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Bernstein Bank downgraded Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,952. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.