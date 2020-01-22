Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.94

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $16.43. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 26,480 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
