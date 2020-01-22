Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.94

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $19.20. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 8,695 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, COO Richard A. Mccarty sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,724.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

