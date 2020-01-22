Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.77. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 282,738 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OAS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $902.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

