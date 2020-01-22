Odyssey (OCN) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $238,674.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,379,704,278 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank, Upbit, Huobi, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.