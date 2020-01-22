OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires New Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 904.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 55,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 124.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 40.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,351. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $209.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $147.44 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

