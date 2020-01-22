OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $149.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $151.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

