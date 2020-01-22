OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 27,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 233,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 841,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133,474 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.99.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $222.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

