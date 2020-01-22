OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 215.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,068,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13,657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $503.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $279.33 and a fifty-two week high of $517.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.79 and its 200 day moving average is $440.14. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.76.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

