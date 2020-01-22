OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 295.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 301,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,533,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. American Express has a 12 month low of $98.46 and a 12 month high of $131.86. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

