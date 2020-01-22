OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 750 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $68.69 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

