Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

