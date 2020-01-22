Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 2,761 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after buying an additional 1,880,501 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,150 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,587. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

