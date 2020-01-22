Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 2,426 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,522,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

