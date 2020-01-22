Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

MPW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 79,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,255. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

