Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 95,737 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 72,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 178,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299,581 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 836,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -361.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

