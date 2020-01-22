Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.39. 89,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

