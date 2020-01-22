Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nike were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.59. 3,336,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,138. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.