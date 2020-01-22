Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Price Down 2%

Origin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)’s stock price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82, approximately 268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

About Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.