OTCMKTS:EMBI (OTCMKTS:EMBI) Shares Down 3.6%

OTCMKTS:EMBI (OTCMKTS:EMBI)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16, 243,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 274,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.45.

Get OTCMKTS:EMBI alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMBI (OTCMKTS:EMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Emerald Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma. Its products pipeline also comprise NB2222 for the treatment of dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3000 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:EMBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:EMBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.