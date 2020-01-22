PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Trading 0.1% Higher

PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36, 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 243% from the average session volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

About PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN)

There is no company description available for Pacific Alliance Bank.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.