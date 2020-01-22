Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 3,616 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 24.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 1,356,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

