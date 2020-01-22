Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.1% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 336,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,138. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

