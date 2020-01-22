Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.87. 811,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,697. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.95 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.