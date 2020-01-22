Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,210 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,651 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,874,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,405,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

