PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

