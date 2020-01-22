Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.5% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.73. 710,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,424. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,450 shares of company stock worth $8,670,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

