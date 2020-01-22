Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after buying an additional 382,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,777,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Genuine Parts by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,002,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,862,000 after buying an additional 141,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.21. 447,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,666. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.