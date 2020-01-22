Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after acquiring an additional 98,832 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR remained flat at $$61.05 on Wednesday. 1,209,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

