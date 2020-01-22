Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,300,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. 52,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.95 and its 200-day moving average is $184.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.83 and a 52 week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.