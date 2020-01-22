Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $259.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $260.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

