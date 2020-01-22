Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.01. 6,747,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,039. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.