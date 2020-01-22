Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 310 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $113.77 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

