Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

FPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

