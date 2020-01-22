Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $761,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.