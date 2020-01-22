Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229,749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,411. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.20. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

