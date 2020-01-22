Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,653 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,069. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49.

