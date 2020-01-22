Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

KNG stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,967 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.4902 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

