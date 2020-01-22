Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 15,792.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after buying an additional 1,290,874 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,286,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paychex by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after buying an additional 348,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 336,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.60. 1,369,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $89.94. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

