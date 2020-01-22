PeepCoin Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $197,346.00 and $3.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, C-Patex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001938 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 123,189,654,673 coins and its circulating supply is 83,989,654,673 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

