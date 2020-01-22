Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 229,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 39.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,632,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,989. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.