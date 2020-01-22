Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Clorox by 19.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 94.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $159.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.95. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

