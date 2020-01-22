PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.53 Million

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $27.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.64 million and the lowest is $26.57 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $27.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $114.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.23 million to $120.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.81 million, with estimates ranging from $114.53 million to $132.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million.

PNNT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $447.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

