Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $65,027.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Peony has a total market capitalization of $65,027.00 and approximately $535.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,016,057 coins and its circulating supply is 1,896,229 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

