Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 424,134 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,020.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,006,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,072,000 after acquiring an additional 223,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

PM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 4,595,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

