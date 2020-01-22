Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

PM stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

