Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading Up 6.7%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.35, approximately 749,652 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PIRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

