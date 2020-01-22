Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59, 40 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.