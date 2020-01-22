Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at KeyCorp

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PDD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.50 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.51.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,760. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,958,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 72.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,206,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 507,041 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.