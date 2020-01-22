Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RF. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

